According to Mirror Football, Genk sensation Sander Berge hinted to Norwegian outlet TV2 that he’d like to move to Liverpool in the future.

Norway international Sander Berge has hinted that he’d like to move to Liverpool in the future by admitting that he wants to play at Anfield “as often as possible.”

Berge impressed against the Reds when Genk met Jurgen Klopp’s side on two occasions in the Champions League recently.

The Mirror add that the ace is valued at around £18m and that Italian giants Napoli are also keen on his signature.

Here’s what the Norwegian had to say on a possible move to the Reds:

“Playing at Anfield is a dream for everyone in the world, and not least for Norwegians,” Berge said to TV2.

“Liverpool are the best team [at the moment] and have the most fans.”

“So I could certainly like to play at Anfield as often as possible.”

Berge certainly looks like potential superstar for the future, the 21-year-old already has 19 senior caps for Norway.

Considering that defensive midfield is an area where experience is often seen as crucial, this is an amazing achievement for the youngster.

Liverpool stars James Milner and Jordan Henderson are getting towards the final years of their careers, so a move for Berge could make sense.

The ace would be a solid backup to Fabinho, his signature could even allow the Brazilian superstar to play further forward.