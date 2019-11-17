It seems like spending a load of money on Harry Maguire wasn’t enough to solve Man United’s defensive problems from last season. Admittedly he’s made a difference, but more reinforcements are required.

It will be interesting to see what Man United do in the January transfer window. A few weeks ago you might have expected they would throw some money around to try and save their season, but results have picked up and cracks have been papered over in recent games.

Victor Lindelof does have some good games but still doesn’t look like the ideal partner for Maguire. Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are serviceable squad players, but a new signing will be needed to help them challenge for titles in the future.

A recent report from Football Italia has indicated that United are interested in Juventus defender Merih Demiral, but it sounds like AC Milan are going to rival them for his signature.

They indicate that Milan are preparing to offer €30m to Juventus to sign him in January, but they may also give them first option on Gigio Donnarumma in an attempt to convince them to sell to them. They also suggest that Juventus have offered them Daniele Rugani instead, but Milan aren’t interested.

At this point there’s no suggestion that United have definitely made a bid, but they do report Arsenal may also be interested and both clubs could go as high as €40m to sign him in January. He’s clearly out of favour at Juve so a January move does make sense, it just remains to be seen where he actually ends up.