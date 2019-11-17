According to the Mirror via Mundo Deportivo, Premier League giants Arsenal have made contact with the father of Brazilian wonderkid Reinier Jesus in a bid to lure the ace to the Emirates Stadium.

Mundo Deportivo add that Reinier’s father made a trip to Europe to tour the facilities of clubs interested in his son’s signature.

European giants Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus are also eyeing a move for the starlet.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has been sensational since breaking into Flamengo’s first-team and the ace has a release clause of £60m (€70m) in his current contract.

Interested clubs aren’t likely to be required to pay the ace’s full release clause though, Mundo Deportivo add that the youngster’s signature is more likely to command a fee between £34m to £38.5m (€40m to €45m).

Mirror Football report that Arsenal are hoping to use Gabriel Martinelli’s recent success to boost their attempts to sign the talent.

Martinelli joined the Gunners from Brazilian outfit Ituano this summer and has already established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League.

Reinier has also starred for Brazil Under-17s side, the ace scored three goals in just four games during the South American Under-17s Championships earlier this year.

Reinier is a different style of attacking midfielder, standing at 6ft2in tall – there’s no doubt that the youngster could find it easier to adapt to the Premier League than some South American talents have found over the years.