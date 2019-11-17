Manchester United are being linked with a stunning January transfer window swap deal involving Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils have not made the best start to the 2019/20 season, and that could mean some major business this winter is essential to reviving their hopes of a top four finish.

Given that many of United’s issues are in attack at the moment, it could make sense to revive interest in Bale, whose future at Real Madrid has looked in doubt for some time.

According to the Sun, Man Utd were keen on Bale in the summer and could be interested again as they’re after a big-name signing to rescue their season.

The Wales international nearly left for Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning in the summer, according to the Sun, and they add that Real remain prepared to do business this winter.

However, this would likely involve a push from the Spanish giants to land MUFC midfielder Pogba as part of the deal.

While this seems risky for United, the Frenchman has not ever really hit top form in his time at Old Trafford and has also had some recent injury problems.

It may well be that this is an ideal time for the Premier League giants to offload Pogba and strengthen in an arguably more important area of their squad.