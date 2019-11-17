According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are the latest top Premier League outfit to enter the race to sign Wigan Athletic ace Joe Gelhardt.

The Star report that Manchester giants City and United; as well as Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are the other top-flight clubs that are keeping tabs on the youngster who has broken into Wigan’s first-team over the last year.

The 17-year-old striker has made six appearances in the Championship for Paul Cook’s side so far this season. The ace’s outings have all come off the bench but he’s still managed to grab himself a goal.

The Star add that there’s little chance of any top club securing his signature as Wigan are under no pressure to sell the promising striker. It’s also reported that the ace is valued at around £5m.

The club also officially announced yesterday that the ace signed a new long-term deal with the Championship side.

The Star round off their report by claiming that Liverpool hold the possible edge to signing the ace as he was born and raised as a fan of the Merseyside outfit.

However, the report does suggest that the Blues hold “strong” links with Wigan as a result of loaning them Reece James last season and also sending them full-back Dujon Sterling this season.

It seems too early to establish whether or not Gelhardt will be snapped up by a top club but if the England Under-18s international can continue to impress – perhaps interested outfits will make a move in the summer.