Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has heaped praise onto his midfield partner Jorginho, explaining that he was surprised by quite how good he was when they linked up at Stamford Bridge.

Both players were brought in under Maurizio Sarri before the start of last season, though it’s arguably not until this term that they’ve started to fulfil their true potential at Chelsea.

Blues fans will be delighted at the progress made by the midfield duo so far this season, and it seems Kovacic is full of respect for the man he’s playing alongside.

Midfield partnerships are crucial in football, and it does seem like the pair complement each other really well, with the Croatia international explaining to Chelsea’s official site that he’d watched Jorginho at Napoli before they became team-mates.

He said, however, that he was still surprised at how good the Italian was once he saw him in the flesh, which is high praise indeed that will surely have CFC supporters happy about the team spirit within the club at the moment.

He said: “I watched Jorginho when he was at Napoli, when we played against each other, but I think now he is getting even better.

“He is a great player. I didn’t know he was so good, but when you train with him you see it. I’m enjoying it, I think he is as well, and we need to keep working on that.”