According to FC Inter News, reporter Gianluca Di Marzio told Sky Sports Italy recently that Barcelona and Inter Milan met last month to discuss transfers between the clubs that could take place this summer.

It’s not surprising to see that Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Lautaro Martinez are some of the players being linked with moves, however some Barcelona fans will be surprised to learn that Inter may consider a move for Nelson Semedo in the summer.

The 26-year-old is a key part of Barcelona’s defence and his abilities perfectly suit the Blaugrana’s style of play. Perhaps Antonio Conte would like the energetic right-back to help steer his side to Serie A success.

Full-backs are key to Conte’s system, English football fans will know this from his time at Chelsea. The likes of Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta and even Victor Moses proved to be key as the west London triumphed in the league.

Barcelona have revealed through their official website that Semedo is currently sidelined for around five weeks following his injury against Celta Vigo.

Goal report that the Portuguese international joined the Catalan giants for fee of €30m two years ago.

Semedo had to battle academy graduate Sergi Roberto for a starting spot when he first arrived but he’s since made the right-back position his own.

Unfortunately his latest injury setback will give the Spaniard the chance to stake his claim at full-back once again.

Given how key Semedo is to Ernesto Valverde’s side and the fact that he has plenty of room for development – we think a potential sale could prove to be costly down the line.