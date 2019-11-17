Manchester United fans have called for their club to go back in for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes after he scored a fine goal for Portugal during their 2-0 win over Luxembourg on Sunday.

Fernandes scores the opener in his side’s two-goal victory against Luxembourg this weekend, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co secured their place at Euro 2020 with a win.

The 24-year-old’s strike was something special, as he took a long ball over the top down brilliantly before firing home with his second touch from just outside the area.

Following this fine strike, Red Devils supporters everywhere took to Twitter to call for the club to go back in for Fernandes in the upcoming transfer windows and secure a deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

Fernandes, who’s valued at around €55M (£47M) as per Don Balon, was linked with a move to United over the summer, however a move for the player ultimately failed to materialise.

And now, it seems United fans are gagging to see their club go back in for the player in the near future and snag a deal to bring him to the Premier League before it’s too late…

We got to get this fernandes guy at united — Steven Allen (@StevenA44819866) November 17, 2019

I hope we go back in for Bruno Fernandes before anyone else when the transfer window opens, really want him at united #MUFC — Brendan (@brendan_park98) November 17, 2019

Bruno Fernandes 1-0 ???

Imagine this guy in United’s midfield pic.twitter.com/tDAUR6R0Ks — IYAWO WAN DEGEA ?? (@_nseobong) November 17, 2019

What a touch by Bruno Fernandes ? Would love to see him in a United shirt ??#LUXPOR — L. Coles (@ColesLeights) November 17, 2019

Nice goal for Portugal from future Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes. — Chuck Bales (@SoccerCTC) November 17, 2019

come to united bruno fernandes — te amo cristiano ronaldo (@abcfcz) November 17, 2019

Sell Pogba and buy Bruno Fernandes @ManUtd — Abraham MUFC #AllRedAllEqual (@AttaAbraham) November 17, 2019

Bruno Fernandes is a must have at #MUFC and Ndidi!! — Fly Black Boy Fly!!! (@SikelelaMyNigga) November 17, 2019