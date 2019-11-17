Menu

‘Got to get him at United’ – these Man United fans BEG club to seal transfer of £47M playmaker after ace scores banger on international duty

Manchester United fans have called for their club to go back in for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes after he scored a fine goal for Portugal during their 2-0 win over Luxembourg on Sunday.

Fernandes scores the opener in his side’s two-goal victory against Luxembourg this weekend, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co secured their place at Euro 2020 with a win.

The 24-year-old’s strike was something special, as he took a long ball over the top down brilliantly before firing home with his second touch from just outside the area.

Following this fine strike, Red Devils supporters everywhere took to Twitter to call for the club to go back in for Fernandes in the upcoming transfer windows and secure a deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

Fernandes, who’s valued at around €55M (£47M) as per Don Balon, was linked with a move to United over the summer, however a move for the player ultimately failed to materialise.

And now, it seems United fans are gagging to see their club go back in for the player in the near future and snag a deal to bring him to the Premier League before it’s too late…

