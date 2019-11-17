“Hasn’t taken his chance” – Roy Keane blasts Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi after England performance

According to the Sun, Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes that Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi didn’t “take his chance” to establish himself as a serious contender to start for England with his performance against Kosovo this evening.

The 19-year-old starlet was replaced by Marcus Rashford in the 59th minute of the match. Keane critiqued Hudson-Odoi’s performance at halftime whilst covering the game for ITV.

Tonight’s outing saw Hudson-Odoi pick up his third senior cap for the Three Lions and it was clear that the ace wasn’t as frightening as he usually is going forward.

The Chelsea academy graduate will be hoping to secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad next summer. Keane hinted that he needs to “step up his game.”

Here’s what the Irishman had to say about the Chelsea starlet:

“Hudson-Odoi hasn’t taken his chance yet. He isn’t stretching the defence and has given the ball away too cheaply.”

“He needs to step his game up in the second half.”

Ex-Arsenal star Lee Dixon also echoed Keane’s concern on the winger, here’s what he said, quotes from the Sun:

“There are only two games left before the squad is announced.”

“He needs to just run at his full-back. He has to attack more rather than playing the ball inside.”

Some of the criticism towards the ace seems to be a bit harsh given that he only returned to action in September having been out since April.

It would take any player time to get back up to speed, least of all a raw young prospect.

Hudson-Odoi’s hopes of getting back to his best have perhaps been hindered by the competition he’s facing at Chelsea.

Veteran winger Willian and American superstar Christian Pulisic are currently in fine form and this has seen Hudson-Odoi start only 5 of his 11 appearances for Frank Lampard’s side so far this season.

Whilst his outing for England wasn’t his best, this will surely help the ace find his rhythm again – we’re sure he’ll be back to his best with time.