Manchester United legend Roy Keane has brutally slammed West Ham star and reported Red Devils transfer target Declan Rice whilst covering England’s European Qualifier against Kosovo.

Keane slammed the 20-year-old before the Three Lions’ match even kicked off.

The Irishman criticised the defensive midfielder for not being “consistent” enough, as well as being “sloppy” in possession before shockingly claiming that he “could go on” with listing the youngster’s perceived weaknesses.

ESPN have revealed that the England international is among the eight players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are looking to sign in the future.

The Mirror have reported that Rice is valued at around £80m, should United pay this price to sign the ace?

Here’s what the Irishman had to say about the highly-rated talent:

'Where do you want me to start? His positional play, I don't think he has been consistent enough, he doesn't stay with runners…' Roy Keane remains unconvinced by Declan Rice Who do you want to see play DM for @England?#ThreeLions #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/fIsFnv7hLw — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 17, 2019

West Ham have been disappointing recently and it looks as though the Hammers will be dragged into a relegation battle if they can’t improve soon.

Rice clearly isn’t playing at the level that he was last season but Keane’s comments may come across as quite harsh, there’s still plenty of time for the youngster to help get West Ham’s season back on track.