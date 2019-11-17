Real Madrid are reportedly still in the hunt for the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and could offer Isco to the Red Devils as part of any deal.

The France international has not been at his best for Man Utd and it might be the most sensible solution for all parties to arrange his departure from the Premier League giants as soon as possible.

Pogba could no doubt improve elsewhere, even if he’s not been convincing as a United player, and the club may well view Isco as an upgrade.

According to El Desmarque, Los Blancos plan to try an offer in the region of £68million for Pogba, plus the inclusion of Isco heading to Old Trafford.

The Spain international has, like Pogba, not been at his best for some time, but a fresh start could bring out the best in both players.

Isco once looked a world class talent in the making, and it’s surely not too late to revive his career with the right move.

United could benefit from the former Malaga man’s spark and creativity in the final third after a poor start to the season and with Pogba not providing enough of that when he’s been on the pitch, while he’s also had injury problems to contend with for much of this campaign so far.