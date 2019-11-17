Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly making Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho a top transfer target to replace Neymar in a potential blow to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Sancho is linked with PSG by a report in the Express, who state the Ligue 1 giants are looking into signing the England international due to doubts over Neymar’s long-term future at the Parc des Princes.

The Express also mention Man Utd and Liverpool as being potential suitors for Sancho, who has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young prospects in the game in recent times.

Still only 19 years of age, the speedy attacker left Manchester City for Dortmund at the start of his professional career, and has really grabbed his opportunity in the Bundesliga with both hands.

It could now be that Sancho is offered a chance to return to England with United or Liverpool, and the Red Devils in particular could really do with an attacking signing like him in their squad after their slow start to the season.

LFC, meanwhile, could be a tempting option for a talent like Sancho to continue his development, with Jurgen Klopp’s style of play looking ideally suited to his skill-set, while the German tactician also has a strong record when it comes to improving young players.

That said, Sancho may also believe that it would be worth continuing to play his football abroad after so much success in Germany, with PSG a big club who could offer him chances to win major honours.