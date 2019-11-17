Liverpool have reportedly got an edge over other suitors for the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international continues to fill gossip columns in various papers and websites at the moment after some dazzling form in his time in the Bundesliga.

The latest from Don Balon is that Liverpool are emerging as strong contenders for Sancho’s signature, with the Reds tipped to be able to exploit their good relations with Dortmund to beat other top clubs to the deal.

Don Balon mention the likes of Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain as other interested clubs, whilst stating BVB will likely ask for as much as £128million to let Sancho go.

The talented 19-year-old was also recently linked with Manchester United by the Daily Mail, and it would no doubt be hugely satisfying for Liverpool if they could beat so many top clubs to this signing.

Don Balon do note, however, that LFC may need to convince Sancho that he’d be a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI, which doesn’t currently look guaranteed given the presence of the world class trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front.

Liverpool could surely alter their tactics to make room for a talent like Sancho, however, as he looks set to become one of the finest players in the world for at least the next decade.

It would be a huge blow for the Reds if they instead allowed him to end up at a rival like United or City, where he’d have the potential to play a starring role in any success they achieve in years to come.