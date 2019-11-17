Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly told friends his stance on potentially taking up job offers from Tottenham and Real Madrid.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work for close to a year since he left United last season, and some have questioned if he could still land himself a job at the highest level of the game after such disastrous ends to his time at Old Trafford and at Chelsea before that.

However, one can imagine Tottenham being tempted by the experienced and proven winner, especially given their struggles under Mauricio Pochettino at the moment.

And in a possible boost for Spurs, it seems Mourinho would possibly be prepared to turn down big offers like one from Real Madrid in order to wait for a vacancy in north London, according to the Sun.

The report explains that Mourinho is confident Real will be in touch if and when they get rid of current manager Zinedine Zidane, but it seems he’s not necessarily going to jump at the chance of a return to the Bernabeu.

It will now be interesting to see how much longer Tottenham persist with Pochettino, who, as good a manager as he is, looks perhaps to have taken the club as far as he can.