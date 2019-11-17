Manchester United are being linked with a number of big-name transfer targets, including five familiar faces from the Premier League.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils have their eye on Aston Villa duo Jack Grealish and John McGinn, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

Man Utd could certainly do with these attacking players to boost their chances of success in the near future, with this current crop of players not looking enough to mount a serious top four challenge, let alone a bid for the Premier League title or other trophies.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have struggled up front in recent times, having allowed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer without really replacing them.

Players like Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard no longer look good enough for United, so there’s no doubt the likes of Maddison, McGinn or Grealish could add some creativity and goals to the side.

Bournemouth front-man Wilson, meanwhile, could be a useful option to rotate with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front, with Lukaku’s exit leaving a lot of pressure on those two to score all United’s goals.