Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been accused of once missing a game against Norwich City because he just didn’t fancy playing.

According to The Athletic, the France international has struggled to convince a number of his managers and others he’s worked with that he’s truly capable of forging a successful career for himself due to his mentality.

Martial is undoubtedly a fine talent on his day, but The Athletic’s piece quotes an unnamed United team-mate of his as saying he essentially skived off a game against Norwich.

It’s said in the piece that although the former Monaco man missed the game through injury, he was training as normal the following day, with his team-mate quoted as saying he just didn’t fancy playing that day.

This will undoubtedly be concerning for Man Utd fans, many of whom have really warmed to Martial in his time at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old has become a real fan-favourite with MUFC supporters, despite his inconsistent performances.

It remains to be seen if Martial can now step up his game and build on some promising recent form to convince everyone else he can be the real deal.

It would be a sad waste of potential if he doesn’t.