Manchester United could reportedly sign Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale in January.

The Welsh international has featured in seven matches for Los Blancos this season so far, scoring two goals and providing as many assists. Bale has been linked to an exit from the Bernabeu lately with Don Balon claiming that Zinedine Zidane wants Florentino Perez to sell him in the January transfer window.

According to the Sun, Manchester United can buy the 30-year-old who is valued at €60 million according to Transfermarkt in January. The report also suggests that Real Madrid will use Bale as part of a deal to land Paul Pogba.

The Welshman has been one of Real’s best players in the past few years, scoring 104 goals and providing 67 assists in 238 appearances across all competitions. However, this season he has been far from a regular for them due to injury issues.

Provided Bale does leave Real Madrid in January, Old Trafford would be a fine destination for him as he could find playing time if his fitness is maintained.