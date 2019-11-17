Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Matheus Pereira as he impresses on loan at West Brom in the Championship this season.

The 23-year-old is contracted to Sporting Lisbon but has not played a great deal of football for the club, having been out on loan a few times in recent years.

Still, it seems Pereira is now showing what he can do at West Brom and the Daily Mirror claim this has sparked some interest from Man Utd.

The report explains that the Baggies have the option to sign the Brazilian winger permanently for £8.25million, but that is not expected to put the Red Devils off.

It’s easy to see how Pereira could end up being a useful addition to this United squad if he continues to improve at this rate.

Although he’s untested at Premier League level, Pereira has time to develop and improve and could well end up being the next Daniel James for MUFC.

The young Welsh winger joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from Swansea City this summer, and has made the step up from the Championship to the Premier League with relative ease.