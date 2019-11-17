Menu

Photo: Beautiful scenes in Kosovo vs England as home fans hold up England flags during Three Lions’ national anthem

England National Team
Kosovo fans put on some beautiful scenes ahead of their match against England today, as they held up England flags whilst the away side’s national anthem was being played just before kick off.

As seen in the picture below via John Cross, a large section of home fans showed their support and respect for Gareth Southgate’s side by holding up the St George’s cross during ‘God Save the Queen’.

It was a truly heartwarming and lovely gesture from the Kosovo fans, who will’ve surely earned the respect of many Three Lions supporters following their actions this afternoon.

You just love to see it!

