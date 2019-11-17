PSG are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool’s Adam Lallana who could be a free agent next summer.

The 31-year-old has made 164 appearances for the Reds since joining them from Southampton, scoring 22 goals and providing 21 assists.

Injuries have resulted in Lallana falling down the pecking order and he has mostly been on the bench in the past couple of seasons. In 2019/20, he has made only eight appearances so far, scoring the late equaliser against Manchester United while providing an assist against Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

According to the Mirror, PSG are interested in signing Lallana whose current contract expires next summer. The report also claims that the Parisians want him since Edinson Cavani might move to LA Galaxy to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Given the amount of quality Liverpool have, it will always be difficult for Lallana to be a regular for them. Hence, a move away from the club might do him well in terms of game time. However, it won’t be easy for him to find first-team opportunities at PSG either.