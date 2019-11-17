Real Madrid look set to go head-to-head with Unai Emery’s Arsenal in the race to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

According to Don Balon, Real are eyeing up a move for the 22-year-old Spaniard, with Los Blancos aiming to bring Torres in to play as a back-up to Sergio Ramos.

However, it seems like Real aren’t going to have it all their own way in the race for Torres, as Arsenal are also in the hunt for the defender as per the Sun.

Whoever gets their hands on Torres are going to have to fork out a hefty transfer fee for Torres, as the Sun’s report also states that the Spaniard’s deal with Villarreal contains a £43M release clause.

Following a loan spell with second division side Malaga last year, Torres has now seemingly worked his way into Villarreal’s starting XI this term.

The centre-back has made 13 first team appearances for the Yellow Submarine so far this term, scoring once and assisting once in the process.

The Gunners could certainly do with adding to their defensive options despite their business during the summer window.

Unai Emery brought in the likes of Kieran Tierney and David Luiz during the transfer window just gone, however the pair have failed to solve the club’s defensive frailties thus far.

The north London outfit have conceded 17 goals in the Premier League so far this year, which is the second highest total out of any club currently in the top half.

Adding Torres to their ranks will certainly go a long way to solving the club’s issues at the back, although it does seem like the club will have to beat Real Madrid to his signature if recent reports are anything to go off…