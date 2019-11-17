Unai Emery has reportedly been given just one month in order to save his job as Arsenal manager, with the pressure begging to mount on the Spaniard and his time in charge at the Emirates.

The Spaniard was brought in to replace Arsene Wenger during the summer of 2018, and despite spending a fairly large amount on transfer since then, the former PSG chief has failed to impress.

The Gunners stumbled to a fifth place finish and Europa League final during the Spaniard’s first season in charge, an outcome that just wasn’t deemed good enough by the majority of Gunners supporters.

And given how his side have started this season, it doesn’t seem as if the Gunners are going to fare any better this time around.

The north London outfit currently lie in sixth place in the Premier League, a whole eight points behind Man City in fourth.

Given this, it seems like Emery’s side will miss out on Champions League qualification this year should they fail to win the Europa League as well.

However, it looks as if the Gunners are going to try and turn their fortunes around by replacing Emery with a new manager should the Spaniard fail to turn his side’s form around in the coming weeks.

According to the Mirror, Emery has been given just one month to save his job as Arsenal manager, with his fate set to be decided by the club’s form in their next couple of games.

During this run, Arsenal take on Southampton, Brighton, Norwich, West Ham and Man City in the league, whilst also playing Standard Liege and Frankfurt in the EL.

And it seems as if Arsenal are going to have to come out the other side of this run with a great record if Emery is maintain his role as Gunners boss from here on out…