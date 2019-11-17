Menu

Video: Fan meets Ronaldinho, trolls him by calling him the ‘Brazilian Bolasie’

A fan met Ronaldinho outside a club but was not particularly starstruck by the Barcelona and Brazil legend.

You can see their little chat in the short video clip below.

However, in a follow-up tweet, this fan mocks Ronaldinho by calling him the ‘Brazilian Bolasie’, rather than a real star like Neymar.

This is brutal disrespect to a modern great, though that’s not to say step-over king Bolasie was a bad player by any means! ?

