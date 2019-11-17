Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has got a number of Arsenal fans excited after being spotted with Gunners duo Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock.

See the image below, posted on Instagram by Arsenal ace Nelson, with Sancho enjoying a drink with the pair and looking very much at home.

Of course, it’s likely these players are simply good friends off the pitch and it doesn’t necessarily mean a transfer is on the cards.

Still, Arsenal would surely love to sign an elite talent like Sancho, who has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and others in recent times.

Whether or not they could afford him is another matter, however, as he’s expected to cost £100million or more.