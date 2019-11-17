Manchester United are reportedly lining up January transfer deals for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

According to the Daily Mirror, Sancho would likely cost around £100million, while Haaland is valued at around £85m, so it could be a big-spending January for the Red Devils if they manage to get both deals done.

Admittedly, this seems hugely ambitious for United, with January not usually the best time to get big-name or big-money transfers done.

Clubs don’t tend to want to sell star players in the middle of the season, when there is less time to replace them, and when the risk of derailing their campaign is a bigger risk.

Still, the Mirror note that Sancho is having a difficult time at Dortmund at the moment, so perhaps that gives Man Utd some hope of getting this exciting signing done.

The England international is a hugely promising young talent who could undoubtedly improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling attack.

Sancho had been a summer target for MUFC, but the Mirror claim the club now want to sign him in January amid his struggles in Germany.

With Haaland, the Mirror claim United could try loaning the Norwegian youngster back to Red Bull Salzburg for the rest of the season, which could perhaps be another way of boosting their hopes of a January deal.

These two teenage talents have been in superb form in recent times and could give fans renewed hope of a bright future at Old Trafford if they join.