Manchester United are reportedly confident of holding on to young winger Tahith Chong despite recent doubts over his future.

According to the Metro, the Red Devils are preparing for talks this week and are set to offer the 19-year-old a new contract with improved wages of around £25,000 a week to help fight off interest from Juventus.

Chong joined United from Feyenoord in 2016, but has struggled to break into the first-team on a regular basis despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s general openness to trusting youth.

The likes of Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Brandon Williams have perhaps done more to impress in their outings for Man Utd’s senior side, but it seems the club are keen to keep Chong.

The Metro suggest they may have some work to do, but that they are confident of tying the Dutch starlet down to a new deal.

Chong has long looked a hugely promising talent and it may be that he’s not far off now from fulfilling his potential.

United could perhaps do well to get him to commit his future to the club and then loan him out to perhaps help him through that final step in his development.