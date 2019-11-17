Menu

These fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘stealing’ teammate’s goal for Portugal

Some football fans have slammed Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘stealing’ teammate Diogo Jota’s goal for Portugal in today’s clash against Luxembourg.

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva played a pinpoint cross into Jota’s path and the Wolves attacker bundled the ball towards the goal with an acrobatic effort.

Cristiano Ronaldo poked the goal-bound effort over the line to get his 99th international goal.

Take a look at the goal that’s sparked controversy here.

Despite the strike it seems as though the superstar will have to wait until the next international break to get his landmark 100th goal.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s antics:

Perhaps Ronaldo’s decision is a bit harsh considering that this would’ve given Jota his first goal for his country in the international break that he made his debut.

On the other hand, some of the criticism aimed towards Ronaldo could be considered unfair as there could have been a chance that the ball was cleared off the line by Luxembourg’s goalkeeper or defender.

