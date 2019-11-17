These fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘stealing’ teammate’s goal for Portugal

Some football fans have slammed Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘stealing’ teammate Diogo Jota’s goal for Portugal in today’s clash against Luxembourg.

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva played a pinpoint cross into Jota’s path and the Wolves attacker bundled the ball towards the goal with an acrobatic effort.

Cristiano Ronaldo poked the goal-bound effort over the line to get his 99th international goal.

Take a look at the goal that’s sparked controversy here.

Despite the strike it seems as though the superstar will have to wait until the next international break to get his landmark 100th goal.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s antics:

Ronaldo stealing Jota’s first international goal from about 2 inches out is why he’ll go down as one of the greats. Elite mentality — Wes (@WessBwfcAgainnn) November 17, 2019

I’m a Ronaldo fan too but stealing a goal to get here is something way behind his standards, that’s why #Messi will forever remain my ? ? — BIG LIAR ? ? (@pompido042) November 17, 2019

Ronaldo stealing Jota’s goal like that ? — Dave (@daveazzopardi) November 17, 2019

Am very sure Ronaldo wouldn't apologize to Jota after stealing his goal just as the way Ramsey did to him. ??? — Dreams (@HunchoCartels) November 17, 2019

Ronaldo stealing goals, state — ?? (@OhManeMane_) November 17, 2019

Ronaldo got salty at Ramsey for stealing his goal….bit more than happy to steal his team mates goal ?? — Abu Ali (@TheOnionBhaji) November 17, 2019

Ronaldo shamelessly stealing his teammates goals I’m hearing? My GOAT — ? (@KDburnerAcount) November 17, 2019

Ronaldo stealing a goal off the line but I'm supposed to believe hes the ??

Not in my world — Connor (@RatedFabian) November 17, 2019

Ronaldo will take any goal he can stealing goals on the line uno ?? — O ?? (@ReviloLDN_) November 17, 2019

Perhaps Ronaldo’s decision is a bit harsh considering that this would’ve given Jota his first goal for his country in the international break that he made his debut.

On the other hand, some of the criticism aimed towards Ronaldo could be considered unfair as there could have been a chance that the ball was cleared off the line by Luxembourg’s goalkeeper or defender.