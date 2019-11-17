Real Madrid are reportedly chasing the €120million transfer of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Zinedine Zidane’s side, and it’s easy to see why they might be tempted to make a big investment in a world class centre-back of Van Dijk’s calibre.

Liverpool surely won’t want to sell one of their most important players for any price, but the Netherlands international is now linked as a top target for Real, according to Don Balon.

The Reds will surely do all they can do hold on to Van Dijk, with the former Southampton man proving such an instrumental part of the club’s success since he joined.

The 28-year-old could surely play for any team in the world, but then there also doesn’t seem to be much reason for him to want to leave Anfield right now.

LFC are the clear favourites for the Premier League title this season, and of course Van Dijk got his hands on a Champions League winners’ medal last term.

Madrid may be one of the biggest names in world football, but there’s little particular appeal in joining them at this precise moment in time as they go through a bit of a rough patch.