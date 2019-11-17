Video: Barcelona’s Griezmann scores with instinctive finish for France vs Albania

In the 31st minute of tonight’s European Championships qualifier between France and Albania, Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann got himself on the scoresheet for Les Bleus.

Leo Dubois showed his impressive hustle by snatching the ball back for France after chasing it down from right-back.

The full-back then fired a low cross into the box and Griezmann made a lovely run to ensure he was free to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Griezmann has been at the centre of things this evening, the superstar’s perfect free-kick delivery led to France taking the lead in the 8th minute.

Take a look at the 28-year-old’s goal below, courtesy of TF1:

BUUUUUTTT DE GRIEZMANN, SUR CE CAVIAR DE DUBOIS ! #ALBFRA pic.twitter.com/4QG8McAwq7 — Feuille de Match (@feuille_match) November 17, 2019

Griezmann will be hoping to get back to his frightening best when he returns to Catalonia. The superstar has been okay in La Liga but has so far struggled to prove his price-tag in the Champions League.