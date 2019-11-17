Video: Chelsea’s Mason Mount scores first ever England goal as Three Lions make Kosovo pay for error by scoring fourth

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount scored his first ever goal for the England national team this evening, as he scored late on against Kosovo following a defensive howler from the Three Lions’ opponents.

Having scored their third about 10 minutes earlier, Southgate’s side soon managed to find a fourth against Kosovo via Blues man Mount.

GOAALLL! An unfortunate slip at the back for Kosovo allows Mount to sneak in and slide away a fourth Watch LIVE

Whilst trying to play it out from the back, one of Kosovo’s defenders slipped, giving the ball to Kane, whose pass to Mount allowed the Chelsea star to slot home with ease.

A moment to remember for the Blues man!

