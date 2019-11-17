Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo seals Portugal Euro 2020 qualification with his 99th international goal

International Football
There are some strikers who would be satisfied with 100 goals over their entire club career, yet it looks like Cristiano Ronaldo will hit that total for Portugal in the very near future.

His 99th strike may not go down as one of his best, but it was vitally important as it sealed the victory to ensure they qualify for Euro 2020 and get the chance to defend their crown.

Some people might be quick to point out that he seemed pretty furious when Aaron Ramsey stole a goal from him in similar fashion, but it’s doubtful that he will care:

He will be disappointed he didn’t manage to grab his 100th goal today, but it’s surely only a matter of time at this point.

