Video: Griezmann’s perfect free-kick delivery leads to Tolisso’s header for France

Antoine Griezmann was crucial as France took the lead in the 8th minute of this evening’s European Championships qualifier against Albania.
Griezmann whipped in a ball from a free-kick on the left-wing and Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso headed the ball into the back of the net to give France the lead.
The Barcelona superstar’s cross was inch-perfect, perhaps the Blaugrana should find a way to make use of the ace’s impeccable delivery.
Take a look at the well-worked free-kick below, courtesy of Sky Sports and TF1:
It's the perfect start for France! ?
Tolisso nods them in-front against Albania with a super effort!
Watch live on Sky Sports Football now! pic.twitter.com/SevSvNmM61
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 17, 2019
Should Barcelona make Griezmann their indirect free-kick taker after seeing this?