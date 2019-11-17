In the 83rd minute of this evening’s European Championships qualifier between England and Kosovo, Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford continued his fine form with a lovely goal.

Manchester City superstar Raheem Sterling slipped the ball into the Red Devils star’s path and the ace tucked the ball into the back of the net with a wonderful first-time finish.

England really piled the pressure on Kosovo in the second-half of the game.

Take a look at the 22-year-old’s strike below, courtesy of ITV and L’Equipe:

This is Rashford’s ninth goal for club and country in his last 10 games, the ace has hit a purple patch of form and United fans will be hoping that he can keep his goalscoring up.