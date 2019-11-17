Video: Man United’s Marcus Rashford shows off AMAZING skill for England vs Kosovo

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is playing full of confidence right now, the forward tricked Kosovo’s defenders with some amazing pieces of skill tonight.

The England international pulled off some stepovers before using a burst of pace and tidy touch to nutmeg Kosovo’s Mergim Vojvoda.

The ace continued his impressive run by executing a perfect heel chop to get past Besar Halimi.

Rashford also got himself on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute of the clash with a lovely first-time finish.

Take a look at the 22-year-old’s amazing skill below:

Rashford this man has a family ? pic.twitter.com/zCMYKrNOjO — ? MUFC TALK ?? (@mufc_views) November 17, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that the ace can keep up his impressive form as he hopes to turn around United’s slow start to the season and challenge for a top four finish.