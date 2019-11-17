Video: Poland defender accidentally BULLDOZED by security guard vs Isreal

In the late stages of Poland’s European Championships qualifier against Israel last night, defender Tomasz Kedziora was accidentally clattered by a security guard.

The member of staff was attempting to capture a pitch invader that burst onto the pitch at Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium but accidentally knocked over the Dynamo Kyiv right-back.

The Times of Israel report that the match was close to being abandoned before Poland captain Kamil Glik and others urged the referee to play on, after insisting that it wasn’t the invader that knocked over Kedziora.

Take a look at the unfortunate incident below:

A pitch invader’s just run onto the pitch at the Israel v Poland game and a pursuing police officer has just cleaned out Polish defender K?dziora. pic.twitter.com/VvFMKOKyiZ — Fulhamaway (@Fulhamaway) November 16, 2019

Fortunately Kedziora appeared to be fine after the incident and the invader was eventually apprehended by staff.