Barcelona chief Eric Abidal has confirmed that the Blaugrana have opened talks with Spanish youngster Ansu Fati regarding a new deal for the 17-year-old talent.

Fati, who only made his first team debut for the club earlier this year, has massively impressed fans and critics alike with his consistent displays so far this term.

And now, it seems like the youngster is going to be rewarded for this fine form in the shape of a new contract.

According to AS, Barca are in talks with Messi and Fati regarding new contracts for the duo, with Abidal confirming these talks recently.

The Frenchman, who was brought back to Barcelona as the club’s sporting director last summer, confirmed the club’s talks with Fati over a new deal, stating “We are also talking to him. He is a young player that we have to protect. We have to talk to his family and representatives.”

So far this year, Fati has bagged two goals and one assist in 10 games for Barca in all competitions, a decent return for a player who only turned 17 last month.

A lot of hype has been made in regards to Fati recently, with fans everywhere becoming increasingly excited with the player’s potential given his fast start to life in Barca’s first team.

And now, following Abidal’s words, it seems like Barcelona themselves are willing to give the player an increased chance to shine at the Nou Camp in the future…