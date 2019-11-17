Liverpool have been dealt some worrying news ahead of their clash against Crystal Palace, after key defender Virgil Van Dijk withdrew from international duty with Holland due to personal reasons.

According to Sky Sports, Van Dijk, who played in the Netherlands’ 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland on Saturday, has withdrawn from their squad to take on Estonia next week, with the Dutch FA confirming that this decision is due to ‘personal reasons’ to do with the player.

The report doesn’t state exactly what’s happened with Van Dijk, thus it’s not entirely sure whether the player will miss Liverpool’s match against Palace next Saturday.

There are already doubts over a number of Liverpool players’ availability ahead of Saturday’s game, thus this news regarding Van DIjk will come as another worrying piece of news for Jurgen Klopp and Co.

The Reds could be without the likes of Gomez, Salah, Henderson and Robertson after they all withdraw from their respective international squads for this month’s international break.

And now, it seems like the Reds could be about to add Van Dijk to that list as they prepare to face Roy Hodgson’s side in six days time.

Liverpool will need to win against Palace in order to at least maintain their eight point lead over both Leicester and Chelsea, as they look to continue their charge towards their first Premier League title.

Although, it seems like the Reds are going to be a bit thin on the ground in their attempts to do so if recent reports are anything to go off.