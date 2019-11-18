According to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, Barcelona are set to being negotiations with a whole host of Premier League stars that could leave on free transfers next summer.

ElDesmarque report that the Blaugrana are exploring moves for Tottenham centre-backs Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen which isn’t surprising considering the pair’s performances over the years.

Some fans may be shocked to learn that ElDesmarque believe that Manchester United ace Eric Bailly is the club’s prime option given his youth compared to the Spurs stars and his room for improvement.

The Ivory Coast star joined the Red Devils from Villarreal three years ago for a fee reported to be £30m, according to BBC Sport.

ESPN report that the ace’s current contract expires next summer, although United have an option to trigger a two-year extension to the star’s deal.

ESPN also add that Bailly is close to returning from the injury that’s left him unable to feature so far this season. Bailly’s recovery will give the Red Devils a major boost with the hectic December and Christmas schedule right around the corner.

Given that Bailly still has time to take his game to the next level, we’d think that United would decide to extend the ace’s deal if they hear of Barcelona’s interest in the defender.