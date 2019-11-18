Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a potential move for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic to bolster their defensive options moving forward.

The 22-year-old joined the Viola from Partizan Belgrade in 2017, and has since gone on to make 65 appearances for the club.

As well as offering defensive solidity at the back, he has chipped in with three goals in 12 games this season, matching his tally from last season already.

With Fiorentina trying to kick on and put themselves in contention for a spot to qualify for Europe, it appears as though Milenkovic’s form has attracted interest from elsewhere.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, via the paper edition of La Nazione, it has been suggested that the Serbian international is on the radar of the Catalan giants ahead of a possible swoop.

With defensive stalwart Gerard Pique set to turn 33 next year coupled with Samuel Umtiti being limited to just 17 appearances since the start of last season due to injury problems, it is an area of the Barcelona squad which arguably does require attention moving forward.

For the reigning La Liga champions to continue to compete on multiple fronts for major trophies, coach Ernesto Valverde could perhaps do with more quality and depth in that department, especially with a long-term solution like Milenkovic given his age.

Time will tell whether or not an offer from Barcelona is forthcoming, but the report above would suggest that they do hold an interest at least and so perhaps they’ll continue to monitor Milenkovic this season before making their move to try and shore things up at the back.

In 12 La Liga games so far this season, the champions have conceded 15 goals. That gives them the worst defensive record of the top six sides, and so perhaps it’s an area which needs to be addressed in the short-term future too.