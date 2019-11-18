Barcelona have reportedly received a transfer boost as both Fabian Ruiz and Willian are said to be stalling on contract renewal talks as they wait for an offer from the Catalan giants.

The reigning La Liga champions sit top of the table after 12 games and lead the way in Group F in the Champions League as they remain on course to achieve their objectives this season.

It hasn’t always been exactly convincing though as they’ve been held to draws by Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague in Europe while they’ve lost three league games already this season.

In turn, it could be argued that coach Ernesto Valverde would welcome reinforcements next year, and there could be a double boost for Barcelona on the transfer market.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, both Ruiz and Willian are of interest to the Spanish giants and they are stalling on contract renewal talks at Napoli and Chelsea respectively as they wait for an offer from Barca.

However, it’s worth noting that the report adds that the pair are both happy at their current clubs, but it seems as though they are keen to leave the door open for talks over a move to Spain in the near future.

Further, it could be crucial for different reasons as to whether or not they sign renewals, as a €100m release clause has been touted in Ruiz’s new deal as per Mundo Deportivo, while Willian’s current contract expires at the end of the season, at which point he could be available on a free transfer.

With that in mind, it would be preferable for Barcelona if neither signed a new deal if they do indeed plan on making moves for the pair, which would seemingly make sense given Ruiz’s technical quality and classy play could fit their style perfectly while Willian adds another experienced option on the flanks in their preferred 4-3-3 system.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for a potential Barcelona double swoop for Ruiz and Willian, but it can surely be interpreted as a boost in itself that they’ll slowing down renewal talks to leave that window of opportunity open for possible moves to Spain.