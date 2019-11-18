Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi gave his Belgium team-mate Dedryck Boyata a gentle trolling over a weird gaffe that took place in the game against Russia.

Boyata could be seen wearing a shirt with ‘Batshuayi 23’ on the back for the first half of the game, before fixing it at half time.

It’s not clear quite how such a glaring error could take place at this high level of the game, but Batshuayi tweeted an explanation…

He realized his dream ????? https://t.co/Ui4M3Z6XDd — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 16, 2019

This is typical of the Blues ace’s Twitter banter, which has made him a real hit with fans, and not just Chelsea fans.

This jokey tweet has over 12k retweets at the time of writing – Batshuayi the Twitter king has well and truly done it again!