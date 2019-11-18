Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has delivered what sounds like a pretty decisive statement on his future at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international has had an up-and-down Chelsea career so far, initially looking very promising when he first joined the Blues before falling down the pecking order.

This has led to Batshuayi going out on loan several times with spells at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace.

Team Talk recently also linked Batshuayi as a target for Palace in a permanent transfer deal, though it now sounds as though the 26-year-old is not looking for a move away from west London.

Speaking to Belgian radio station RTBF, as translated by football.london, Batshuayi sounded very positive about remaining with CFC, expressing his love for the club.

“I have never been a full-fledged starter, but Chelsea is my club, that’s where I feel at home,” he said.

“It’s a club I love deeply!”

Chelsea fans will probably be aware by now that Batshuayi is unlikely to ever become a world class performer for them, but there’s no doubt he has value as an option off the bench.

On top of that, he’s become something of a fan-favourite for his bubbly personality on Twitter and seems like the kind of character that’s good to have around in the dressing room.