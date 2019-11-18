Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly both been alerted to the fine form of Hartlepool wonderkid Brad Young.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper looks an exciting prospect and his fine recent form has just earned him a call-up for England at youth level.

This is according to a report from the Sun, who name Man Utd and Arsenal as two big clubs keeping an eye on the player ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

It remains to be seen how much of a priority Young will be for either club, but the report goes on to say Hartlepool won’t necessarily let him go too easily.

The teenage shot-stopper is said in the report to have only recently signed a professional contract with the National League club.

Both United and Arsenal have a history of identifying and developing some of the best youth players, and Young may well become the latest to be given that chance at Old Trafford or the Emirates Stadium.

Neither club is exactly in desperate need of a new ‘keeper right now, but of course Young would be a signing for the future for either team.

It will be interesting to see if this promising talent can continue to improve and earn himself a move up to a bigger club in the near future.