Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to clinch the stunning transfer return of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international has recently come under the spotlight for what appears to be a bit of a row between himself and Juve manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian tactician has hauled Ronaldo off in his last two games for the club, with the former Man Utd and Real Madrid star not looking quite at his best for much of this season so far.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely lead to an exit, but Ronaldo is perhaps unsurprisingly now said to be attracting interest from big names like United and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Don Balon, the 34-year-old has long been open to a second spell with the Red Devils, for whom he was a star player between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo may be a risky signing now due to his age, but given the club’s shortage of quality up front, he’d surely still be useful.

MUFC have also been linked with the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Timo Werner and Erling Haaland to bolster their attack, so could do with Ronaldo as a short-term option.

PSG, meanwhile, could also surely benefit from signing the legendary forward amid doubts over the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.