(Photo) Manchester United star provides positive injury update

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has posted an update on his Instagram page hinting at a speedy return to action for the Red Devils.

See below as the Portuguese youngster posts an image of himself working out in the gym, with the caption: “Getting closer”.

Dalot will likely find himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order this season, despite looking a decent prospect for United last term.

There is now more competition for a place at right-back and it remains to be seen if Dalot will suffer as a result of having missed so much action.

Still, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could probably also do with more depth in defence as he won’t want to keep relying on club veteran Ashley Young in that position.