According to Sempre Milan via Calciomercato, European giants AC Milan have rejected the chance to sign Arsenal ace Mohamed Elneny after being offered the chance to sign the midfielder for the second time in as many months.

Calciomercato’s report adds that Elneny isn’t considered to be at the top of Milan’s objectives for the January transfer window.

It’s even added that the fallen Italian giants would prefer a move for Elneny’s Arsenal teammate – Granit Xhaka, whilst Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga is also a more favourable choice.

As well as this, the report highlights that Milan aren’t keen on a move for the Egyptian as they believe it will be hard to agree terms on a deal with the Gunners.

As per Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the ace was last valued at around €15m (£13m).

The defensive midfielder joined the the Gunners just over three-and-a-half-years ago for a fee of £5m, according to BBC Sport.

Elneny’s time in Turkey didn’t exactly get off to a good start, the ace was sent off on his debut for Besiktas.

The 27-year-old has only made five appearances in the Turkish top-flight so far this season, the midfield has also made four outings in the Europa League this term.

As per King Fut via Turkish outlet Fotospor, Elneny is looking for a January exit due to some issues with board members and coaching staff.

With all respect to Elneny, it seems as though the defensive midfielder will have to show much more to convince a top club to sign him as he looks to end a miserable spell in Turkey.