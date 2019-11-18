The father of Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland has reportedly been spotted at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground.

The Norway international has been in sensational form at the start of this season and attracted strong interest from the Red Devils and other big clubs in recent times.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can see off competition for Haaland’s signature, but it sounds like there may have been a hint that they’re in a strong position.

According to David Ornstein on The Athletic, he’s heard from a source inside the club that the 19-year-old’s father was spotted visiting Carrington recently.

If true, this would be a hugely exciting development for United, who could do with strengthening up front in the upcoming January transfer window.

Haaland could surely be an upgrade on the inconsistent Marcus Rashford, or at the very least provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with more depth in that area of the pitch.

If his father’s been visiting the club, there really must be something to the recent transfer rumours.