Harry Redknapp is of the opinion that Arsenal and Manchester United won’t be able to finish in the top four of the Premier League unless there’s a drastic improvement from them.

Both teams are currently way behind the top four of the league. Arsenal are sixth with 17 points while Manchester United are seventh with 16 points.

The Red Devils and the Gunners have been quite shaky this season so far and Redknapp feels that unless there’s a major improvement in their performances, he doesn’t see them finishing in the top four of the Premier League. As quoted by Goal.com, the former Tottenham manager said: “But you’re looking at Arsenal — and Manchester United — and wondering if they are going to make it this year. I can see both of those two not making the top four unless there is a big improvement.”

Liverpool and Manchester City’s performance in the past 12 months have often set them apart from all Premier League sides but Chelsea and Leicester City have also been quite impressive this season so far. It’ll be a daunting task for both Arsenal and Manchester United to reach the top four but they have the kind of players who can fight for that position.