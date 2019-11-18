Former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso heaped praise on midfielder Fabinho for his impact on the Reds’ performances.

The Brazilian international has made 58 appearances for the Merseyside club since joining them from Monaco, scoring twice and providing four assists. Fabinho has established himself as one of the best in his position thanks to his brilliant performances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

This season, the 26-year-old has made 17 appearances for Liverpool so far, scoring a screamer against Manchester City and providing two assists against Arsenal and Genk.

Alonso lavished praise on Fabinho, praising his anticipation in particular. In an interview with the Athletic, the World Cup winner said: “He is connected to the game, always. His anticipation is his greatest asset. Sometimes you only have to take one or two steps to change the movements of your teammates and that can determine the whole outcome of the game without anyone really realising because spectators tend to follow the ball rather than the player. He’s not reacting one second later, he’s anticipating what is going to happen one second before.”

Fabinho has produced some terrific performances for Liverpool and we can all expect to see much better performances from him as the season progresses. The 26-year-old featured for Brazil in their friendly against Argentina and he might feature in their next match against South Korea in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.