Jose Mourinho has been out of management for almost a year after leaving Man Utd last December, but a return to coaching could be on the cards.

The Portuguese tactician has kept busy with promotional work as well as punditry roles in the time that has passed since, but the wait for his return to coaching has gone on.

At this stage of his career and with what he has already achieved in the game, it’s fair to say that Mourinho can afford to sit back, be patient and assess the landscape before making a decision on his future.

However, according to France Football, he could be given the opportunity to win a fifth title in a fifth country in Europe to write his name into the history books yet again, as Borussia Dortmund are said to potentially be plotting a future swoop for him to convince him to take the reigns should Lucien Favre be replaced.

It’s noted that the German giants haven’t kicked on and competed as hoped for so far this season, and their heavy defeat to rivals Bayern Munich before the international break raised further concerns and question marks.

In turn, coupled with a decent turnover and money raised from recent player sales, they could be in a position to make an offer to Mourinho to convince him to return to management with a move to the Bundesliga.

The winter break has been touted as the ideal opportunity for Mourinho to confirm the switch as it would give him time to work with the players before their return to action in the New Year.

However, with rivals Bayern Munich also in the market for a new boss after Niko Kovac parted company with the club earlier this month, perhaps Dortmund will need to be cautious that they aren’t beaten to the punch by their domestic rivals.

Nevertheless, with the report from France Football also noting that Mourinho has been taking German lessons in recent times, the signs could all be pointing towards a new challenge in the Bundesliga to secure success in yet another new country.